Provide war- footing help to rain hit people : KTR visits marooned areas

Municipal Minister, K T Rama Rao today promised to provide all help and accommodation in the make shift GHMC shelters to rain hit families in the city. He appealed to people to remain In rehabilitation centers and be alert as the rains may hit two more days. Food, medicines, blankets will be offered to people in the rehabilitation centers.



At Ramanthapur the minister expressed anguish at the officials for encroachment of nalas, lake bed areas that led to deluge of the locations. He pulled up local leaders and officials for not alerting the people in advance and shifting them to safety.

KTR has visited rain hit and marooned areas near LB Nagar, Byramalguda, Ramanthapur, Habsiguda Musarambagh, Salim nagar and several others.



As the incessant rains wreak a havoc in many parts of the city in low-lying areas, KTR tried to pacify the anguish of the people who are caught in the web of flooding waters as most of the colonies have worst effected.

After interacting with the locals, the minister has offered to provide necessary succor of food, medicines and accommodation in rehabilitation centers. He instructed leaders and officials to provide help to rain victims on a war- footing and shift the people to save places.



The minister asked the rain hit people to get all help until the problem is addressed and normalcy restored after receding of rain waters. He consoled victims of heavy rains and deluge in the affected areas in the city.

Earlier he convened an emergency meeting in light of heavy rains in the city. At Badangpet area NDRF rescue team has helped 71 people to safety, according to information.

Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Commissioner MLA Sudhir Reddy, Chief Secretary Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, and officials were present.