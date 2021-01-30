PULSE POLIO PROGRAM AT TIRUMALA FROM JAN 31– FEB 2

TTD is organizing a three day pulse polio program at Tirumala from January 31 to February 2 for benefit of locals and also visiting devotees.

The TTD Chief Medical Officer Dr AB Narmada said the medical staff besides NCC cadets are ready with all arrangements to serve polio drops to children below five years.

She said TTD has set up 25 polio camps from 6am to 6pm including one at Srivari temple, 20 at various locations and 4 exclusively for locals.

To spread awareness on the pulse polio program among devotees and locals TTD will organize a rally with the students of SV High School and SV Primary School on Saturday at 10 am.