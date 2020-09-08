PV fought injustice, deserves Bharat Rathna: Ministers

Ministers V Srinivas Goud and G Kamalakar today expressed displeasure that the nation has failed to give due respect and recognition to former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao. During a short debate in the Assembly on a proposal for Bharat Rathna for PV, the ministers have accused the governments and parties at the Centre ignored the services of PV as the prime minister.

In the house its leader K Chandrasekhar Rao has made a proposal for passing a resolution seeking the Centre confer Bharat Rathna posthumously on former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao. The house has passed a unanimous resolution in this regard.

Participating in the discussion, they sought that the Centre has to give the award as being sought by the Assembly session. Kamalakar has recalled that he got an engineering seat free only when PV Narsimha Rao put a word for. Srinivas Goud said that PV Narsimha Rao did not tolerate injustice from rural level to national. As Patwari PV has donated his 830 acres land for the poor and rose to become prime minister and vouched for financial reforms. KCR is following PV ideals in irrigation sector he said.

They said that PV Narsimha Rao made efforts to make the nation as global India, while the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had made efforts for modern India. They showered praises that PV Narsimha Rao led the nation achieve financial reforms and development in all fields.



Not just PV Narsimha Rao, there were many such persons who tried their best for the country. The Chief minister of Telangana is giving due respect and recognition to PV Narsimha Rao, and so many others.

The ministers said that PV Narsimha Rao was an intellectual, noted politician, multi-linguist, author and multi- faceted personality. Entire nation is treading on growth path due to PV Narsimha Rao financial reforms in the country. They said that the Centre should offer and respect PV by awarding him the award of Bharat Rathna.