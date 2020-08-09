Quit India Movement inspires people to reject tyrannical regimes: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy exhorted the people to get inspiration from the Quit India Movement to reject the tyrannical and anti-people regimes.

Speaking on the occasion of 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the path adopted by him to dethrone the British were highly relevant in the present circumstances. He said that the Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement, was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942 demanding an end to British Rule of India. He said this movement united the people and played a crucial role in getting freedom for the country from British Rule on August 15, 1947.

Reddy said that the Congress party has a rich history of launching successful movements to protect people’s freedom and rights. Further, Congress leaders have served the country by making several sacrifices. He said almost all leaders of Congress party were imprisoned after they started the Quit India Movement. But they were so ideologically strong that they gave prominence to the country’s freedom than bargaining for release from captivity.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress cadre needs to get inspiration from events like the Quit India Movement to wage battles in democratic ways to defeat the forces which are subjecting the people to atrocities and injustices.

Uttam said that the Congress party brought freedom for the country and made it a strong nation. It was the Congress party which granted statehood for Telangana as it wanted the people of this region to prosper without any hindrance. However, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has shattered the dream of Telangana. “KCR has ruined all the resources of Telangana and pushed the State in debts of over Rs. 3 lakh crore in the last six years. He is silent on Andhra Pradesh stealing 11 TMC of water every day from Pothyreddypadu Project. He is helping the AP Govt execute expansion of Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme which will deprive Telangana of 6.3 TMC of Krishna River water,” he alleged.

He said that CM KCR convened State Cabinet meeting on August 5 only to create a reason to postpone the meeting of Apex Council to a later date so as to help AP Govt complete the tender process of both the projects. He said that the farmers of South Telangana would suffer if AP goes ahead with its projects. However, CM KCR gave more importance to the new Secretariat than protecting the interest of Telangana farmers. He announced that the Congress party would expose KCR and fight against the injustices being done with people of Telangana.

Reddy said that KCR Govt has completely failed to handle the Coronavirus situation. He blamed the negligent attitude of CM KCR for the rise in the number of cases and deaths. He expressed concern over the spread of the deadly virus in rural areas and demanded that the State Government take measures on a war-footing basis to save people’s lives.

The TPCC Chief said that the elections for Greater Hyderabad and Warangal municipal corporations could be held soon. He asked the party cadre to get prepared for the municipal polls.

Congress senior leaders including Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy and others paid rich tributes to ex-MP Nandi Yellaiah who passed away on Saturday.

The TPCC Chief announced that condolence meetings for Nandi Yellaiah would be in Siddipet and Nagarkurnool on Monday. He said another virtual meeting on Zoom App would be held to condole the demise of Congress veteran Nandi Yellaiah.