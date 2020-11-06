Radico Khaitan offers Rs 50 lakhs to CMRF

The business and noted companies are extending continuing support to state government to provide help to flash flood victims in the state. On Friday, Radico Khaitan company has come forward towards CMRF.

Benzigar G. Poovattil, Vice President – Sales (South Zone), Radico Khaitan Limited has handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakhs to Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, at BRKR Bhavan towards CM Relief fund.

After taking the cheque, the Chief Secretary has extended thanks to the Radico Khaitan company for their gesture.