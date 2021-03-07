Ragging complaint against Home minister Mahmood Ali’s grand son

A ragging complaint was filed against the grand son of home minister of the state Mohammad Mahmood Ali at Punjagutta Police station. A student of Banjara Hills based Muffakam Jah Engineering College Riyan filed the complaint against the grand son of the home minister Faran.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that the grand son of the home minister had been ragging them and harassing them since the last couple of days. The victim also alleged that the FAran had assaulted him several times. Faran is studying in the third year of BE in the same college. The police took the complaint and are investigating the matter.