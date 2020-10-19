RAJAMANNAR ALANKARAM ON KALPAVRUKSHA VAHANAM

On the fourth day of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams on Monday Sri Malayappa enthralled devotees on Kalpavruksha Vahanam in Rajamannar alankaram.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa and his two divine consorts mounted atop the golden Kalpavruksha Vahanam placed at the Kalyana Mandapam of Srivari temple.

Hindu mythology says that the Kalpavruksha Vahanam is embedded with divine Kalpavruksha, Kamadhenu and Chintamani. Known for granting boons to fulfil the devotees all worldly desires.

Srimad Bhagavatham says that all those who took shelter under Kalpavruksha became prosperous. Legends also say that the ‘Tree of Boons’ (Kalpavriksha) surfaced during the churning of ‘Ksheera Sagaram’ (milky ocean).

Sri Venkateshwara will bless devotees on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam at night.

