February 11, 2020

Rajamouli’s RRR release date postponed

SS Rajamouli’s new film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be releasing on January 8 next year. The film, which was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in July this year, will now release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in 2021.

Announcing the new release date on social media, the makers promised to keep on giving updates about the film till its release and wrote: “RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile.”

