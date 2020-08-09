Rajan Gangaputra to head TITA Germany unit

Rajan Gangaputra took charge as the Germany unit chief of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA). Rajan, who has worked in various sectors in various capacities in the key European Union nation, has vowed to help students and techies hailing from Telangana and working in Germany.

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala appointed Rajan to head the TITA Germany unit and hoped that the former’s experience will be helpful for many. Speaking on the occasion, the newly appointed TITA Germany chief Rajan said that the Association will help students and techies in that country and help them comply with Covid-19 lockdown guidelines like work from home and other rules. He urged the techies to take the help of experts in this regard.

Rajan is associated with BMW AG in Germany for 15 years now and had visited Mexico as part of a project. There he joined TITA as a member. Back in Germany, in the absence of any association to assist the Telugu community, Rajan saw TITA as the best platform to serve the Telugu community.

He approached TITA in this regard and Sundeep Makthala after studying the prospects, appointed Rajan as Germany unit chief. Rajan thanked TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala for allowing him to lead the association in a developed country like Germany.

He said that his experience in various sectors in the country will help in reaching out to the IT community and students. He said that for Telugu people coming to Germany for higher education and employment language is the main challenge. Once they overcome this challenge, there is no other hurdle in their respective prospects, Rajan said. He said that he was ready to help all those in nee of guidance. I have travelled extensively to 20 countries and five continents and will use the experience I gained in disseminating information to those in need of it.

Speaking on the occasion TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar said that Germany is one of the favourite destinations for Indian students for higher education and employment. The Indian community here is vast and keeping this in mind, TITA has appointed Rajan as the Association Germany unit chief. TITA will help the Indian techies and students in Germany, he added.