Rajat Kumar objects AP proposals to get 8 tmc from Srisailam

Telangana Irrigation principal secretary Rajat Kumar today said that Andhra Pradesh Government plan to start new project from Srisailam to draw 8 tmc waters a day in Krishna basin will hamper interests of the state.

He said that the AP Government has issued GO 203 on May 5 to get 8 tmc waters. Rajat Kumar said that the orders will cause inconvenience to Telangana requirements of waters to irrigation and drinking water. He informed that the orders said to draw 3 tmc from Sangameshwara point and 88000 cusecs from Pothireddypadu. These orders will be causing problem to irrigation systems in Krishna basin.

Telangana government plans to move Supreme Court to protect its interests if the Krishna Board fails to address the issue.

Telangana has written a letter to Krishna River Water Mabagement Board (KRBM) against the AP proposals on Tuesday he said. If necessary we will meet the board and explain about the issue he said. As per the reorganization act has slotted 299 tmc to Telangana and 512 tmc to AP. However the Water allocations issue is pending with the tribunal.

We have urged the board to fix telemetry equipment to check veracity of waters used from Srisailam project Rajat Kumar said. However no such equipments were set up at the project site he objected. It is not correct to start new projects without any decision by the apex body he opined. Permission from apex committee is a mandatory for the new projects to be started in Krishna basin.