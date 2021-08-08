Rajat Kumar writes letter to Krishna Board to postpone meeting

Telangana government today stated that it cannot attend a Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled for August 9 on the Krishna water issue. Principal Secretary Irritation Raja Kumar wrote separate letters to the Krishna and Godavari boards seeking to postpone the meeting date.

He stated that the government has decided to attend the meeting at another date as they cannot attend Monday’s meeting. We have already appealed to the board to conduct the full members meeting on another date favourable to the officials, he said.

The board wrote a letter to the irrigation department to attend the meeting on August 9 as the Centre directed to speed up the process on Krishna water allocation and to address related issues.

However Rajat Kumar denied attending the same as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to attend it at a later date. Since the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal are looking into the issue we will attend the meeting at a later date Rajat Kumar said. He wrote separate letters to Krishna and Godavari boards in this regard.

To check the sparring states the Centre recently issued a Gazette notification asking them to follow the decisions of the two boards on water allocation, usage and construction of the projects.

It may be said here that Engineer-In-Chief (ENC) Muralidhar recently wrote a letter to the board to this extent. It is a second letter to the board on the same issue.

ENC said that it is not possible for the officials to attend the meeting. Since the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal are looking into this case Telangana state cannot attend the board meeting.

Both Telugu states are fighting the water issue legally. Telangana Government complained to the Centre against the AP for construction of illegal projects of Rayalaseema lift project and Pothireddypadu projects

The AP Government is also opposing the Telangana state for its Palamur, Ranga Reddy projects and sought Centre intervention.