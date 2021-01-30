RAJENDER GIVES GROUP 1 POST TO DR NARESH WIDOW

Telangana Government today kept its promise by giving a Group One cadre post to Pavani wife of a decreased Doctor G Naresh Kumar of Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Health Minister Etala Rajender gave orders of the top post to widow of Dr G Nagesh Kumar.

Nagesh Kumar died of cardiac arrest after seven days of battle against Corona virus in Hyderabad.

He was shifted to Yashodha Hospital in Hyderabad and breathed his last.

Nagesh Kumar was working as quarantine in charge in Manuguru and tested positive for corona virus.

Though he got treated at Yashodha Hospital could not survive a few days, ago. Reacting to this incident, the health minister assured of giving a group one cadre post to his wife.

The health department issued orders appointing her as the group one cadre officer.

The minister gave the order copy to her according to information