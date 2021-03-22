Rajender, Mamatha hail KCR on historic fitment, 61 yes age limit

Telangana Government employees association leaders M Rajender and TNGOs president Mamatha today expressed pleasure at the pay hike announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.We feel proud that the KCR government proved it that we are for the welfare and development. KCR gave us confidence by offering fitment and 61 years of age limit to retire besides giving health facilities.

It is history in the country that no other state gives such benefits as the KCR government offers the best salaries, benefits and facilities to employees they said.KCR decision in this regard came as the Election Commission gave its nod to give fitment.Talking to media persons soon after KCR announcement of 30 percent fitment and 61 years of age limit they welcomed the decision and asked to cancel OPS system.

It is good sign that employees of AP working in Telangana will be sent back and repatriate ours. These steps of transfers within the districts and health facilities at solaces of employees choice is really good they expressed pleasure. We thank the chief minister for his decisions for outsourcing, contract and all others they said. The chief minister gave us more than what was expected they said.

The employees association leaders welcomed KCR decision to provide better fitment than the AP government which offered 27 percent.They said they the employees are a happy lot now and would work with more responsibility.Our government is for welfare of the stare and we play a key role in state development they said.The PRC increase will be offered to to all employees including staff, officials, outsourcing, contract, Aasha, Anganwadi, Vidya volunteers, sarva shiksha abhiyan, women staff, home guards and others as per norms and procedures.

Other decisions of KCR who informed the house that the government will start inter district transfers to couples of employees and teachers to work in the sane district.KCR decision is welcomed as he said that the government will give orders to send teachers to AP, repatriate its employees from that state and give 6 months of maternity leave with salary to KGBVs women teachers.Family pension scheme to kin of deceased employees of CCS through a committe he said. Earlier the KCR Government has promised to offer a satisfied hike of the fitment which was said about 29 percent before MLC polls.The employees hoped to get better fitment around 29 percent and 3 years rise in retirement age limit to 61 years in addition to other benefits.Telangana state has employees a total of around 9, 17,797 who will now get increased fitment, and other benefits.

The employees association leaders welcomed KCR decision to provide better fitment than the AP government which offered 27 percent.(NSS)