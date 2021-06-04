Rajender talks of self respect ridiculous: Palla Rajeshwar

TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy today hit out at former Minister Etela Rajender for his remarks against Party boss and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After resigned to the TRS party membership and MLA post Rajender criticized that the chief minister is a dictator and the ministers were insulted by denying appointment.

There is no freedom in the party for the ministers to talk on any issues besides insulting the leaders of BCs, SC, and STs Rajender alleged. On this Palla Rajeswhar Reddy addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan here he accused Rajender of talking of self respect to protect his assets.

Reddy said that the chief minister gave him all top posts, finance, health portfolios and leader of opposition in 2009. When he was felt insulted for denying permission to Pragati Bhavan in 2016 Rajender should have resigned to the posts immediately for self respect he said. KCR has offered Rajender all top posts and did not belittle him or others, he said. He ridiculed that the former minister is trying to protect his assets in the name of self respect.

If he has respect on weaker sections and BCs then why he bought their lands against the norms he asked. Self respect is to cover the mistakes he has committed, Palla charged. How Rajender will join the BJP which was suppressing and harassing the farmers across the country for six months, he asked.

The MLC said that the party will not keep quiet if Rajender makes such comments. The TRS has its strength and people are with the party in Huzurabad. Only a few dissatisfied people might be with Rajender he said