Rajiv Vanshi commemoration committee celebrates Telangana formation day

Hyderabad, June 2 (NSS): The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee to day celebrated Telangana Formation Day at Historic Charminar.

G.Niranjan, Chairman, Commemoration Committee hoisted the National Flag and offered the floral tributes at replica of Martyrs Memorial arranged on this occasion. Two minutes silence was observed in respect to Martyrs.

Speaking on this occasion G.Niranjan said that the separate state of Telangana was formed after a sixty years long agitation and sacrifice of lives by hundreds of youth and with the strong determination of Sonia Gandhi to give separate statehood to Telangana.

While explaining the various stages of movement he said the world famous 1969 Telangana agitation was led by Dr. M.Channa Reddy, president TPS and Mallikarjun, president, Telangana Students Front. For the first time in the bye elections to Siddipet and Khairthabad Assembly segments the TPS candidates A. Madan Mohan and Nagam Krishna were elected respectively on the slogan of seperate State for Telangana. Later in the general elections to Lok Sabha held in 1971 there was a Congress wave in the Country but TPS candidates won 10 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana.

Though the agitation was withdrawn with the assurances of Indira Gandhi to safeguard the interests of Telangana and announcement of six point formula and Constitution of Telangana regional development Board the Congress leaderes raised their voices whenever attempts were made against the interests of Telangana people.

In the latest Telangana movement the role played by the Congress Legislators, Parliament Members and Congress office bearers under the banner of Telangana Monitoring group played a greater role and because of which Sonia ji took a strong decision to accord separate statehood to Telangana. (NSS)

The role of the Congress Parliament Members in facing the challenges during the passing of Telangana Bill is commendable.

Today on the Telangana formation day we have to remember all these sequence of events to express our gratitude to all of them.

Sadbhavana Committee leaders Sarvasri Syed Yousuf Hashmi, G.Kannaiah Lal, Mujahid, Omprakash Sharma, P.Rajesh Kumar, G.Dinesh, Moosa Khasim, Aabed, T.Bhasker, Shyam Mudhiraj, Rajender Raju, Ashok Reddy Manohar and others participated.