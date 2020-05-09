Ramulu Naik condemns CM KCR’s vitriolic against TPCC president

Former MLC Ramulu Naik today condemned vitriolic of CM KCR against TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy. He asked KCR as to how he termed a former soldier, who dedicated his kids in the service of the country as a broker.

He advised the CM to be extremely careful when levelling allegations against the people of the state. Referring to the critics of Telangana Inti party leader Cheruku Sudhakar he reminded the CM Sudhakar had come to a marriage with handcuffs in his hands. He made it clear to the CM his was a family party and added that all the important posts in the party were being enjoyed by KCR’s family members . He asked if he was not indulging political prostitution by allowing the opposition party leaders into his party while wondering if the was considering himself as the North Korean dictator Kim.

He asked the CM as to what was the position of SC, ST and minority ministers in his party. Naik alleged that the ruling TRS party had turned into a private limited company in the state. He dared the CM to step into the Osmania university campus and talk. He also asked the KCR about his assets before becoming the CM and after becoming it.