Rana Joins Virataparvam Shoot In Kerala

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati joins the team of his latest film Virataparvam in Kerala where the makers are shooting some important scenes involving the lead cast. Sai Pallavi who plays the lead actress and Priyamani who will be seen in a key role is also taking part in the shoot.

Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter is zeroed in to direct the action sequences in the film billed to be a romantic action entertainer.

Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Kadha fame is directing, while D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are producing the film that also stars Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab in important roles. Dani Sanchez-Lopez handles cinematography.

The makers are planning to release Virataparva in summer.