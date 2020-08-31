Rape victim retracts his statement, Says she filed a false complaint against 139 people

The rape victim , who has created a sensation in the entire country by lodging a complaint of rape against 139 people of the country has now retracted from her statement. She said that she had filed a false complaint against the 139 people with the city police.

She also made it clear that there was no relation to TV anchor Pradeep and actor Krishnudu with the case. Addressing media persons at Somajiguda press club along with the representatives of Dalit and tribal Organizations, she said that she was rendering apology to those who have been named by her in her complaint. The woman has made it clear that she had lodged a complaint following a lot of pressure to do so by one Dallas Bhai Alias Srikar Reddy . She alleged that Srikar Reddy had tortured her a lot and added she was also raped repeatedly by Srikar Reddy. She claimed that Srikar Reddy had threatened her that he would kill her if she didn’t follow his orders. She said that she had lodged the complaint as she was left with no option.