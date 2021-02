RATHASAPTHAMI AT TIRUMALA ON FEBRUARY 19

As part of Surya Jayanti celebrations, the TTD is organizing Rathasapthami, which is popularly known as mini or Upa Brahmotsavams on February 19 at Tirumala.

The processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy commenced His celestial and majestic ride on Saptha vahanams with Surya Prabha Vahanam as Suryanarayana Murthy between 5.30 am and 8 am along four Mada streets.

The schedule of vahanams as stated below: 5.30-08.00 am – Surya Prabha vahana (sunrise muhurtham is at 6.30am ) ; 9am-10am Chinna Sesha Vahana ; 11am-12noon Garuda vahana ; 1pm-2pm Hanumantha vahana ; 2pm-3pm Chakrasnanam ; 4pm-5pm Kalpavriksha vahanam ; 6pm-7pm Sarva Bhoopala vahanam ; 8pm-9pm Chandra Prabha vahanam

Arjita sevas cancelled

In view of day-long festivities on that day, TTD has cancelled all arjita sevas on February 19 including Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankara seva.

However, the Suprabata Seva and Tomala Seva will be held in Ekantham.