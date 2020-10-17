22.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 18, 2020

Navyamedia
Telugu Cinema News

Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma, Satyanarayana Koneru Film Pre Look Out

0127
Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma, Satyanarayana Koneru

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will be teaming up with director Ramesh Varma who delivered a blockbuster with Rakshasudu for an action thriller to be produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios bankrolls the project in association with A Studios.

Pre look poster of RT67 is unveiled today where Ravi Teja can be seen posing enacting a stylish dance move.

The Havish Production will have its muhurtham ceremony tomorrow. First look poster will be out on the same day at 11:55 AM.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the ,leading lady opposite Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi will be seen as second heroine.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi

Technical Crew:

Director Ramesh Varma
Producer: Satyanarayana Koneru
Banners: A Studios, Pen Studios, Havish Production
PRO: Vamsi Shekar

Related posts

Natural Star Nani Released Anushka Shetty’s ‘Nishabdham’ Trailer

admin

IT sleuths raid homes of Kannada film stars and producers

admin

STAR Maa all set to launch its Big Boss Season 2

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali