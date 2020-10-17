Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma, Satyanarayana Koneru Film Pre Look Out

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will be teaming up with director Ramesh Varma who delivered a blockbuster with Rakshasudu for an action thriller to be produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios bankrolls the project in association with A Studios.
Pre look poster of RT67 is unveiled today where Ravi Teja can be seen posing enacting a stylish dance move.
The Havish Production will have its muhurtham ceremony tomorrow. First look poster will be out on the same day at 11:55 AM.
Meenakshi Chaudhary is the ,leading lady opposite Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi will be seen as second heroine.
Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi
Technical Crew:
Director Ramesh Varma
Producer: Satyanarayana Koneru
Banners: A Studios, Pen Studios, Havish Production
PRO: Vamsi Shekar