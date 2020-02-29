March 1, 2020

RD10, A Teaser Of Rana Daggubati’s 10 Years Film Journey Is Released

Rana Daggubati, RD10

What it looked to be an impossible task for many of his seniors and contemporary actors, Rana Daggubati attained many achievements. He didn’t stick to doing protagonist roles. Rana is continuing to amaze us with his choices- be it Bhallaladeva in Baahubali or Arjun Verma In Ghazi or Jogendra In Nene Raju Nene Mantri or freshly Bandev in Aranya.

Rana who made his grand debut with Leader completes 10 years in the film industry. On a special occasion, showing Rana’s exciting journey few videos were canned. Teaser of RD10 is unveiled today. Chapter 1 will be released soon.

Rana is presently awaiting the release of Aranya which will grace the theatres worldwide on April 2nd.

 

