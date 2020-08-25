23.8 C
FREE ONLINE JOB MELA HELD BY AISSIMC

The All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee (AISSIMC) conducted Free Online Job Mela for educated unemployed youth and women, announced  S. Z. Sayeed, President of the Committee in a press release. He said that prior to the Job Mela a three day counselling session was also held, in which the candidates were provided guidance about interview techniques and other necessary information regarding employment opportunities.

This job mela was organised under & Khud Kamao- Khud Khao programme of the Committee with collaboration of Setwin, GMR, Conduent, R&D, Francophile French, Sunaina management consultancy.

Rubnia Maidhani was the in charge for job mela and counselling session. He further said that the Committee will very soon organise training programme for Fashion Designing, Beautician and allied courses very soon. Those interested may register their names on WhatsApp No. 98499 32346, he said.

