Reject BJP for fuel charges hike : Harish tells voters

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today appealed to the voters to vote for the TRS graduate MLC Candidate Surabhi Vanidevi for development and address the issues. He asked why voters will support the BJP as its government at the Centre fuel charges.

He said that there is no use of giving votes for the BJP, Congress or the left parties in the graduate MLC polls. Because they are not in the government and come in the way of development he reasoned.

He addressed some political campaigns in Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam and others for Vanidevi who is the noted educationist and came from a big family.

Harish Rao was given the incharge post for the polls of graduate MLC of Ranga Reddy district for Hyderabad segment comprising Mahabubnagar also.

The Centre copies several of our programs and we are ideal at the national level, he claimed. Since she is the daughter of former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao having been running educational institutions is aware of the problems of the graduates and educated people. On voting for the TRS candidate Vanidevi will surely work for addressing their issues he said.

The BJP is increasing petrol, diesel and gas cylinder charges burdening the people. If that is the case why the people will for the saffron party he thundered. The finance minister also slammed the Congress for the name of Telangana only during the polls and ignored the plight of various sections later on. For about 70 years the congress and TD regimes dumped our region of Telangana in all sectors he expressed displeasure.

However the TRS boss K Chandrasekhar Rao has achieved statehood after a long battle with the Centre.

The Centre did not give us adequate funds for development, increasing fuel prices, denied tribal varsity and steel plant he charged. Despite that the BJP government is adopting dual standards on the development and ignoring Telangana he fumed.

The minister accused the congress, BJP and left parties of misinformation campaign on the government. Our government offers Rs 10000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu, free 24 hours Power, Rythu Bhima of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased farmers, pensions to old, disabled and others.

KCR Government kept the promise of giving potable waters to the rural women, built irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and others. Mission Kakatiya has flourished the rural irrigation as the community professionals getting back to the villages to take up old work to make a living he explained.