Relaxation to Liquor shops increased Covid 19 threat in AP

Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and the National President of TDP Nara Chandrababu Naidu today alleged that the opening of liquor shops in the state has worsened the situation in the state. He also alleged that the sub standard brands were being sold by the state government damaging the health of the state. He said that gathering of crowds at wine shops had increased corona virus positive cases in the state. He made these remarks while addressing the politburo meeting of the party in the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion he alleged that the state government had destroyed all the systems developed by their government in the past. Naidu also alleged that the power bills had gone up by four times in the state. He claimed that the farmers of the state were also not receiving minimum support price for their produce. Commenting on the ongoing lockdown he said that the state government authorities had failed to implement the home and hospital quarantine properly in the state. He said although the state was divided into different zones , the officials failed to implement the rules properly .

Naidu expressed his happiness over the announcement of ₹20 lakh economic stimulus package by prime minister Narendra Modi. He warned the state and central governments that any failure in containment of corona virus would have devastating effect in the state and the country. He said that the TDP was making efforts to mentally prepare the people of the state to live with coronavirus.