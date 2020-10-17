Release of Keerthy Suresh’s  poster from ‘Rang De’ movie.

Range De is a family oriented movie belonging to the love genre. The movie unit has released a poster of the female protagonist, Keerthy Suresh, on the occasion of her birthday. The bright motion poster of the leading lady is attractive at the first glance which is sure to spread pleasent vibes and smiles.

After a long break the movie shooting resumed recently in Hyderabad. Along with actor Nithin, other prominent actors from the industry participated in the shooting and succesfully completed the schedule. The team took all the safety measures and precautions throughout the shoot. The unit is set to fly to ‘Italy’ this month end to shoot a few important scenes and songs pertaining to the movie. The principal photography is due to be completed with this schedule. This movie would release a 2021 Sankranti treat for the audience.

Rang De’ is the first movie to have the combination of ‘Yuva Kathanayakudu’ Nithin and ‘Mahanati’ Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair. The movie is being bankrolled under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

After expertly crafting the love genre with ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Mr.Majnu’, highly skillful and young Director Venky Atluri has been entrusted with the role of directing this movie by producer ‘Suryadevara Nagavamsi’.

Apart from the lead pair of Nithin and Keerthy Suresh, prominent actor Naresh, Kousalya, Rohini,Bramhaji, Vennela Kishore,Vineeth, Gayithri raghuram, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and others are acting in the movie.

Dop- P.C Sreeram

Music- Devi Sri Prasad

Editing- Naveen Nooli

Art- Avinash Kolla

Additional Screenplay- Satish Chandra Pasam

Executive Producer – S. Venkatarathnam (Venkat)

Presented by PDV Prasad

Produced by Suryadevara Nagavasmi

Written and Directed by Venky Atluri.