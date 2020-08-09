Restart public transport on Centre nod, fight for water rights: KTR

Municipal, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama, Rao today said that their priority is to protect state interests like irrigation projects and others despite maintaining better relations with AP Government. We are ready to restart public transport facilities like etc buses and metro rail in the city. We urged the centre in this regard and upon getting nod from it, buses metro rail will be started back, he said.

Interacting in “Ask KTR Session”, the minister said that they moved supreme court on rightful share of river waters KTR said. Though we have good relations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, our priority is state interests and fight to achieve them he claimed. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ideal for youth, he said that action was taken on two private hospitals for violating covid -19 fees norms.

KTR said that reforms have to come in health sector, the government hospitals are fully equipped with all facilities to treat corona cases. He said that steps to be taken to increase daily Corona tests from 23000 to 40000, and more cc cameras need to check crime rate.

The government started B Pass for buildings regulation, and Cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu will be launched in last week. Aarogyasri scheme of the state is much better than the Aayushman Bharat of the Centre he added.