RESUMING OF ALL DARSHANS ONCE THINGS TURNS TO NORMALCY FROM COVID PANDEMIC-TTD EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will resume all darshans in a phased manner including Arjitha Sevas, Senior Citizens, Specially abled etc. which were stalled during March last, owing to COVID pandemic said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

The EO attended to 32 pilgrim callers from across the country during the monthly Dial your EO program held at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday. Some excerpts from the live phone in program.

Callers Ranga Rao and Radhakrishna from Vijayawada, Praveen from Anantapur when asked EO on resuming senior citizens and physically handicapped darshans for pilgrims, the EO said it depends upon the COVID Pandemic situation.

Answering a caller Rangacharya from Warangal the EO said, as part of its Sanatana Dharma Prachara TTD is rigorously working to bring out Astadasa Puranas to the pubic fore and veteran pundits are working on the project. We have already released Matsya Puranam, Brahma Maha Puranam, Vishnu Puranam etc. recently and will release others also. He also said, as sought by the caller, he will verify about Bhashyam penned by Ramanujacharya and see the possibility for its publication.

Syamala from Hyderabad poured on laurels on TTD and said the SVBC Channel on her Television commences at 6am and will last the whole day and complimented the Maghapurana Pravachanam, Sundarakanda, Nrisimha Puranam, Bhagavat Geeta, Virataparvam etc. and thanked TTD for bringing out the hidden talents and educating the devotees on the richness of Hindu Dharma embedded in these epics.