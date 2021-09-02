Revanth demands legal status for KRMB, GRMB

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy today demanded the Union government to confer legal status on Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) . He said that they and the Apex Council were set up to avoid any prevent any kind of dispute in the distribution of Krishna and Godavari waters.

Speaking to media persons in the city, he said that an agreement was executed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on the distribution of Krishna waters in the year 2015 and added that the agreement was extended although it was meant for the same year .He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working hard to protect the rights of the state in river waters. He said that the quantity of the water to be transported from Pothireddypadu was increased from 4 tmc to 8 tmc by the issuance of a GO on May 5.

He also said that permission was also given to transport 3 tmc of water from Sangambanda too Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. He alleged that CM KCR had prepared the GO at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan and handed it over to his AP YS Jaganmohan Reddy to draw 11 tmc of additional water from the Krishna river .

He said that the party leader and former Minister of the State Nagam Janardhnan Reddy had written a letter to Chief Minister KCR on the issue immediately after the issuance of the GO by AP government. He said that Nagam, in his letter told KCR that the Srisailam dam would be dried up if the AP government drew out 330 tmc of water from the dam in a month’s time and added that Nagam had warned KCR that Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts would turn up into desert if the water was drawn by AP. He alleged that KCR had ignored the letter written by Nagam. He alleged that CM KCR had connived with his AP counterpart YS Jagan on the issue and did a lot of injustice to the people of the state.

Meanwhile , Revanth Reddy, along with party leaders paid rich tributes to the former CM of undivided AP state YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary. Speaking on the occasion he said that they would make an all out efforts to make their national leader Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of the country.