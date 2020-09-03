Revanth  lashes out at CM KCR, YS Jagan

Congress Party MP A. Revanth Reddy today lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister KCR and his AP counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He made sensational remarks against the Chief Ministers of the two states. Terming CM KCR as a pest, he said that it has affected the state. He also said that the people of the state were now realising the real character of KCR.

He alleged that all separate Telangana agitators were suppressed by the CM KCR and added that the CM was also taking away the rights of the opposition political parties of the state . He asked the CM who promised to be the watch dog of the Telangana state, as what he is doing for the state. Stressing that there is a need to carry out the final fight for the complete liberation of the Telangana state, he said that he was ready to take part in the fight.

Referring to TJS president Professor Kodandaram, Reddy asked him to set up an apolitical platform. Targeting AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he alleged that the AP CM was walking in the path of his late father YS Rajasekher Reddy by ignoring the Pothireddypadu project. Citing that the Telangana state is lifting only 1 tmc of water from Krishna basin, he alleged that the AP government had taken up works to lift 12 tmc of the Krishna water. He also alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to destroy all power projects in the state.