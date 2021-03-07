Revanth Reddy dares minister KTR to hold protest program on ITIR issue

Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today dared state industries minister KTR for holding a fast unto death on the issue of ITIR project and implementation of all promises made in the AP Reorganization Act by central government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

He wrote an open letter to the minister on the issue. Referring to the statement made by KTR during the last couple of days, He said that he could not stop himself but to laugh on them. He said that it was laughable that KTR was behaving as if he got up from his deep slumber after a long time and was eager to fight against the BJP led central government for doing several injustices to the state. He mocked that the father of KTR and the CM of the state KCR had made similar statement ahead of GHMC elections but surrendered himself to PM Modi after the election results.

He said that it had become a habit for the ruling TRS party to fight with the BJP during elections and continue its friendship after the elections for the last seven years. He reminded KTR that CM KCR had urged Modi to only show love towards the state instead of releasing funds for its development. He told KTR that the BJP had not only done a grave injustice to the state but also cheated it. He said that the ruling TRS party also had a share in the injustice done by the BJP to the state.

Reddy said that the people of the state were aware of the secret friendship between the TRS and the BJP and added that the TRS party had extended its support to all the anti-people decisions taken by the BJP led central government. Talking about the unfulfilled promises of the central government, He said that promises like the establishment of a tribal university in Mulugu district, steel plant at Byyaram, railway coach factory in Kazipeta, mining university at Kothagudem, 4000 megawatt NTPC power plant, AIIMS and ITIR made in the AP Reorganization Act were not fulfilled by the center so far.