Revanth  urges people to teach a lesson to CM KCR in Dubbaka by-elections

Congress Party MP A.Revanth Reddy today urged the people of the state to teach a befitting a lesson to CM KCR in the upcoming Dubbaka assembly constituency by-elections . He said that the people of Dubbaka have got an opportunity to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS party and its president. He urged all those who have been cheated in the hands of CM KCR to utilise the opportunity.

He alleged that CM KCR had fielded his Party candidate against the son of former Congress leader PJR after Promising to not do so. He also alleged that the CM had not kept his promise in Narayankhed Assembly Elections . Targeting CM kCR he asked the CM as to why he didn’t make former MLA as the minister of the state.

He alleged that the CM had failed to keep his promise on fielding the son of former minister Muthyam Reddy from the Dubbaka constituency.