Revanth’s farmers’ Yatra  enters ninth day

The ongoing Rajiv Farmers’ Bharosa Yatra of Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today entered ninth day. He visited Debbadaguda and Kandukur villages of Maheswaram Assembly Constituency and interacted with the tomato and mint farmers of the villages along with the party MLA Seetakka.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy alleged that the central government had brought in the controversial farm laws to harm bring tears into the eyes of the farmers of the state and the country. He said that it was unfortunate that the chief minister of the state KCR had met with the PM of the country Narendra Modi and extended his support to the controversial farm laws. He alleged that the TRS led state government has polluted the green fields of the Maheswaram Assembly Constituency by establishing national the Pharma city.

He also alleged that the state government was looting the agriculture lands of the farmers of the state in the name of establishment of pharma city. He said that State Minister and the sitting MLA of the ruling party Sabita Indra Reddy had done nothing for the development of the constituency. He told the farmers that he would establish a sauce company for the tomato farmers of the constituency.