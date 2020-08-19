Revival of jobs key priority: CII

“Revival of economy with focus on jobs and livelihood creation are priority focus areas for CII Southern Region this year” said Satish Reddy, Chairman, CII Southern Region while addressing a Virtual Media Conference today.

To accelerate the growth of Southern States, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been working closely with State Governments in bringing out sector specific policies with special focus on ease of doing business, exports and MSMEs said Reddy.

Outlining CII-SR’s priorities for 2020-21 to Media, Mr Reddy said that the CII Southern Region has chosen “Building South India for a New World – Lives, Livelihood and Growth” as the theme for the year 2020-21.

The implementation of the theme will be broadly under the focus areas of Policy and Regulatory Excellence, Enhancing Core Competitiveness and MSMEs, Protecting Lives, Livelihood and engagement with industry stakeholders. He said that, this year, the focus would be more on revival of growth in the region by engaging Government through specific initiatives.

In the area of Policy and Regulatory excellence, CII would focus on governance, GST besides structural reforms at the State level on Labour, Infrastructure and Agriculture.

CII would focus on high growth sectors/areas viz. Manufacturing, ICT, Automobiles, Agro & Food Processing, Ayurveda, Textiles, Defence & Aerospace, AI, Infrastructure, Logistics, Ports, Connectivity, International Linkages among others.

CII, through its Technology Development Centres is providing technology support and IP facilitation for SMEs to compete globally. Besides this, CII will also continue to engage with MSMEs through its cluster program.

CII is also proposing for state level policies and special interventions across areas like AI, Logistics, Migrant Labour, Exports among other areas to promote growth in critical sectors.

CII will launch a new initiative to promote Southern States as an attractive investment destination in the country. The initiatives will be launched at an exclusive Conference for Southern States called “Rebound South Summit” scheduled on 11 September 2020 on a Virtual Platform. This Summit will have the presence of visionary thought leaders, youth icons and experts who will discuss on the trends, opportunities and ways and means to lead Indian economy to a sustainable growth by building a self-reliant India which is globally competitive, inclusive and sustainable.

CII will continue its work with farmer cooperatives, FPOs and promotion of agro based and rural enterprises including traditional crafts to help create jobs in rural areas on a co-operative model and also look at global linkages.

For the benefit of Women and Young Leaders, focused leadership initiatives impacting thousands of relevant stakeholders would be rolled out through the Indian Women Network and Young Indians.

The other areas of intervention include; rainwater harvesting, water body rejuvenation, vocational training for SC/ST youth; crop specific initiatives in Southern States besides Rural-Urban Connect through Industry-Farmer Linkages.

Some of new initiatives of CII during the year include; virtual exhibitions and summits on Food, Digital Transformation, Industrial Safeguards, Digital series on IPR and Geographical Indicators, CEO Mentoring services, Finance Facilitation Cells, Industrial Health and MSME clinics, CEO Star Trek series and special industry forums.