Rich tributes paid to Amarnath , Santosh Kumar

Rich tributes were paid by IJU leaders and senior journalists from various parts of the country to K. Amarnath, former member, Press Council of India and Santosh Kumar, former President Indian Journalists Union (IJU) who died recently.

The IJU has on Monday organized a virtual condolence meeting in memory of the departed leaders. Amarnath, who was President of APUWJ and Secretary of IJU passed away recently due to covid complications and Santosh Kumar died due to aging.

Many speakers recalled the fight Amarnath waged during his two terms as PCI member to safeguard the rights of journalists and also to uphold the press freedom. His grasp of issues and boldness to face them made him dear to all, they said. The report of PCI committee under the leadership of Amarnath on security of Journalists was a commendable contribution.

Speakers fondly remembered the fearless and inspiring leadership of Santosh Kumar who was the founder President of IJU. His phenomenal oratory skills were great inspiration to young unionists, they recalled. Press Council of India (PCI) Chariman Justice C K Prasad, IJU President K Sreenivas Reddy, Secretary General Balwinder Singh Jammu, IJU Former President S N Sinha, Advisor, National Media & Inter State Affairs AP Govenment and Former President IJU Amar Devulapalli, IJU Veteran Leaders L.S.Herdenia, Devendra Chintan, PCI Member M A Majid, Former PCI Members Prakash Dubey, Pragyananda Chowdary, Vijay Chopra, Jayashankar Gupta, Ravindra Kumar, IJU Leaders Ambati Anjaneyulu, Y.Narender Reddy, V B Rajan, DSR Subash, Shivendra Narayan Singh, D Somasundar, A Suresh Kumar, K Satyanarayana, D Krushna Reddy, Amar Mohan Prasad, P. Bhaskar Reddy, Bijay Singh, Bindu Singh, Girish Panth, Nivedita Jha, Kamal Kant Sahay, R.S.Pandey and others spoke. K Sripad son of K Amarnath and Vibha daughter of Santosh Kumar also participated in the condolence meeting.