Rival parties target Minister Harish Rao in Dubbaka election campaign

State minister T. Harish Rao has become the cynosure of all eyes in the ongoing election campaign for the upcoming by-elections in Dubbaka assembly constituency. The congress and the BJP leaders are targeting Harish rao instead of targeting the ruling TRS party candidate from the seat S. Sujatha.

The congress party leaders like TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs A Revanth reddy, K. Venkat Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have targetted the state finance minister during their election campaign.

On the other hand, the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao is also targeting Harish rao at the drop of the hat. He is asking the people of the constituency as to what Harish rao had done for the development of the constituency. On the other hand, the minister is going ahead in his own style in the election campaign.

He is sending the sitting party MP K. Prabhakar Reddy and other senior leaders of the party to different parts of the constituency for the election campaign