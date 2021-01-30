Road accident on ORR claims one life leave one injured

A road accident that took place on ORR project at Rajendranagar. The incident has claimed one life and left four others seriously injured. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.

The accident took place when a car hit a pole on the ORR at a very high speed. The victims have been identified as the residents of Tolichowki. The police have said that the victims were under the influence of banned drugs at the time of the accident. The police have seized cannabis and liquor from the car. The police have said that five people were traveling in the car at the of the accident.