Rotary Club of Sec’bad Sunrise to distribute Medical Equipment

Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise embarks on a novel and need of the hour project, ‘COVID Care For The Elders’ as a gratitude and concern for the elderly.

As part of this project, the club will be distributing Medical Equipment and Medicines to help Home for the Aged fight against the COVID -19 battle.

The distribution kits include Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeters, BP Machines, Nebulizers, contactless sanitizer dispensers and assorted medicines among others.

Total number of beneficiaries will be 2000 inmates of 40 Homes located at various places in Hyderabad & Secunderabad.

Some of these beneficiaries include: Home for the Aged, Musheerabad; Mother Theresa Old Age Ashram, Musheerabad; RK Mother Theresa OAH, Karkhana; Sai Vinay Old Age Home, Banjara Hills; Happy Old Age Home Organisation, Tirmulgherry; Jain Sevashram, Karwan; Krishna Sada, Shamirpet; Integrated Welfare Society, Suchitra Junction; PP Reddy Old Age Home, Saroornagar; Fatima Old Age Home, Falaknuma; Kinnera Welfare Society, Mehdipatnam; Anurag Human Service, Mehdipatnam; Sri Laxmi Narasimha Oldage Home, AS Rao Nagar; Bharatha Mata Social Service Society, Bod Uppal; Karunaradham Home, Medpally; Sri Karthikeya Oldage Home, LB Nagar; Sree Ushodaya Sevashramam, Dundigal; Annapurna Old Age Home, Medipally; Aram Ghar, Shivrampally; Shiridi Sai Old Age Homes, Miyapur; Mother & Father Old Age Home, Karmanghat; Old Age Welfare Centre, Miyapur; Durga Bai Deshmukh, Hydershakot; Mata Pitrula Samastha, Ibhrahimpatnam; Habeeb Old Age Home, Bhadurpura.

The cost of the project is Ra 11 lakh.

President of the club Vijay Rathi long with the District Governor, NV Hanmantha Reddy of Rotary District 3150 along with volunteers and members of the club will be flagging off distribution of Medical equipment and Medicine to the Home for the Aged in a brief function to be held here in the city at Evolution Contemporary Arts, next to Lalitha Jewellery, Somajiguda Main Road on August 5 in the morning.

Director Community Services, Praveen Jain informs that this year number of activities will be conducted by Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise which will include health care, sanitation and education.