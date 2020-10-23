20.4 C
Rs 3.12 cr given to 1603 scribes with Corona affected : Allam Narayana

Telangana Press Academy Chairman,  Allam Narayana today said that they offered Rs 3.12 cr to 1603 journalists affected by corona pandemic. 

            Addressing a press conference at Information Bhavan in Masab Tank here,  Narayana stated that line no other state, Telangana has offered immediate financial aid to journalists affected by Corona virus. 

            Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao initiative and foresight has helped the journalists. Of Rs 100 cr Rs 34.50 cr deposited to journalists welfare fund he said.

            The academy gave Rs 20000 to positive cases,  Rs 10000 to home quarantined scribes. Those who have symptoms got money into their accounts on submission of details he clarified. 

            He said that 1517 journalists tested positive and 86 with primary contracts home quarantined are benefitted

