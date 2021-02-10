Rural Development Management Courses

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad has released the admission notice for courses being conducted by it.

AICTE approved postgraduate diploma in Management -Rural Management (PGDM-RM) 2021-23 batch. Two-year residential program. Eligibility – Bachelor’s degree with 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ST/PWD). For more details visit www.nirdpr.org.in

Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Development Management (PGDM) 2021-22 batch. One year residential program. Eligibility – Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 percent marks. For more particulars visit www.nirdpr.org.in or email cogs. nird@gov.in

The last date for applications is April 10. 2021. The course starts in July 2021.