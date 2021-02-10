National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad has released the admission notice for courses being conducted by it.
AICTE approved postgraduate diploma in Management -Rural Management (PGDM-RM) 2021-23 batch. Two-year residential program. Eligibility – Bachelor’s degree with 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ST/PWD). For more details visit www.nirdpr.org.in
Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Development Management (PGDM) 2021-22 batch. One year residential program. Eligibility – Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 percent marks. For more particulars visit www.nirdpr.org.in or email cogs. nird@gov.in
The last date for applications is April 10. 2021. The course starts in July 2021.
Rural Development Management Courses
