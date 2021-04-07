Rythu Vedikas for farmers welfare: Jagdish, Niranjan

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is for farmers welfare and development, ministers G Jagdish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy today said. They started rythu Vedika and purchase center at Kesaram in Suryapet district.

Later they addressed the gathering and claimed that despite Corona bad effects on economy the KCR government did not stop welfare schemes for farmers. Telangana is only the state to give Rs 10000 per acre, 24 hours free power to farmers, they stated.

They said that they built platforms for farmers by spending Rs 20 lakhs per each in all districts to support farmers. Aim of the platforms was to give necessary guidance, latest practises in farming and get timely support for marketing to get MSP.

The KCR government is giving adequate funds for farmers and villages development. They asked the farmers to go in for alternative crops, and people to get roof top crops like vegetables.

The ministers stated that the chief minister himself a farmer and supporting the farming community in a big way. Telangana is getting ahead with more cultivation and significant increase in crops due to completion of irrigation projects.

The credit goes to KCR and his vision towards better farming activities using latest practices. In addition to giving financial assistance, the Government gives free power, purified water, pensions to old age like no other states.

Rythu Vedikas, purchase centers are for the welfare of the farmers they said adding that farmers should follow moisture norms and bring fine quality products to get MSP. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has vision for the farmers and giving them financial assistance Rs 10000 per acre, they claimed

KCR government has been implementing several welfare schemes which are not in other States.