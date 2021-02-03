SABITHA TAKES SHIVARAMPALLY SCHOOL PHOTO

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that the schools and colleges are back to classes amid corona pandemic and protocols. The minister instructed the officials to demolish the old building in the school premises and build a new one with better facilities.

She visited a school in Shivarampally in the city wherein her late husband Indra Reddy studied. The schools are witnessing classes amid corona protocols of sanitation and cleansing drive. As the leader accompanying her informed her of the same, the minister asked to get its photo.

She asked that the photos of the school be shown to our grand children to remember. We will sure show the photos of the school to our grandchildrenn she said.

Theminister asked the officials of education, municipality and others to ensure that all facilities are provided in the schools and colleges amid protocols of Coroona. we need to be cautious on the sanitation, wearing masks and ensuring upkeep of the schools premises she said.

The minister asked that the toilets be cleaned from time to time and take steps for supplying of purified water and power to the students during classes. The government gives adequate funds for improving facilites and officials have to take care of the institutions, Sabitha said.