Sathyavathi asks Centre to increase reservation

Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister, Sathyavathi Rathod today urged the Centre to increase ST reservations to 10 percent proportionate to the population. She sought revival of a 20 year old GO 3 for locals priority in education and employment and start Tribal university as promised.

She participated in a video conference on the two-day National Tribal Research Conclave of the Centre from Delhi on tribal welfare. On the occasion, the minister informed that ST population in Telangana is 9.08 percent and reservations being implemented are about 6.5 percent. Due to this disparity the ST people are losing benefits in education and employment in the state she said.

Sathavathi Rathod has urged the centre to start tribal varsity in Telangana as it was already started in Andhra Pradesh. The minister said that the state government took legal opinion and moved SC to reinstate a GO 3 of 20 years it quashed in last April. We need Centre support to restore it to do justice for tribal she said.

Telangana government under leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing several welfare schemes for tribals and also of the centre efficiently.

We are awaiting central nod for starting of the varsity as we have allotted 350 acres for the it and developed with facilities. There is a need for the tribal varsity to ensure STs benefit and reservations she felt. The minister sought the centre to give more Ekalavya schools, renewal of mini gurukula schools under state government instead id NGOs.

Tribal Secretary Christina, Gurukul secretary Pravin Kumar, additional director Sarveshwar Reddy, officials Kalyan Reddy, Samajuwala Satyanarayana were present.