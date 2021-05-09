Satyavathi, Srinivas Kamalakar greet women on Intl Mother’s Day

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod today greeted women in Telangana state on the occasion of international mother’s Day — May 9.

She said that the women play a key role in society development and families. The day marks to greet women who struggle to educate and give better lives to their children. Their sacrifices and difficulties are worth aporeciation in the social development in the long run, she said. Telangana Government is implementing several welfare schemes for women, girls development the Minister said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced several programs for girls, women and children, she said. The KCR Government is for their welfare, health and well being she noted. During birth the Government offers Rs 13000 for girl child, the minister said.



Rathod said that the government offers ambulance service to shift both mother and child, help educate up to college level and beyond she said. Later the government gives Rs 1 lakh towards marriage through Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak to poor families. Then in old age our government gives Rs 2016 to widows, single woman a month, she explained. So these schemes of Telangana are worth following, and many states appreciate them the minister said.

Ministers Srinivas Goud and Kamalakar also greeted women on mother’s Day. Huge funds being spent by the KCR government for women welfare and empower, they claimed