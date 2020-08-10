Save Constitution protest on Aug 15: CPI Narayana

CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana today said that he will stage protest on August 15 to save Constitution and democracy.

After a visit to MGM hospital along with Ch Venkat Reddy in Warangal he said that the BJP government in the centre is trying support investors and businessmen.

The centre is trying to turn our country into a Hindu Rajya Narayana charged. He slammed the Modi government for Rs 20 lakh cr package to overcome corona problem.

India got third place in positive cases and failed to develop he alleged. The centre has failed to check corona cases despite laughing behind in development he charged.