November 14, 2020

SBI adopts 15 tigers, gives Rs 15 lakhs

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle,  adopted (15) Tigers for a period of one year. Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad  Circle  presented a cheque of Rs. 15,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Lakhs only)  to R. Sobha, Prl. Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF)  & Chief Wildlife Warden, T.S.Hyderabad towards the adoption charges . 

On the occasion (5) Nos of Jackals puppies were released into the enclosure for public display   at Jackal enclosure by Shri Om Prakash Mishra  Chief General Manager, R. Sobha,, PCCF ( Hoff). Dr. Sidhanand Kukerty,, Addl. Prl. Chief  Conservator of Forests (Prod) & Director Zoo Park, Hyderabad, T.S. Hyderabad,  N. Kshitija, IFS., Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad,. A. Nagamani, Dy. Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, along with the Zoo officials  were present on the occasion.

 These puppies  were born during the COVID- 19 Lockdown period and are (8) months  old.  Later  Smt. R.Sobha, IFS., PCCF ( HoFF) and Shri Om Prakash Mishra, planted the saplings at New  Aviary enclosure.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Om Prakash Mishra,  said that SBI is playing  vital role in the conservation of Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. He expressed his happiness on the management  of Tigers  and Zoo park and opened that good hygiene is maintained and lot of care is being taken for maintaining good health of the animals. 

He  assured that the  SBI will continue to adopt the Tigers in future years also. He congratulated the Zoo Management and  the Forest Department, Telangana State Hyderabad for breeding the Tigers ( Normal and White).

Speaking on the occasion R. Sobha, Prl. Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF)  & Chief Wildlife Warden, T.S. Hyderabad thanked Shri Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager,  State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle for showing a great  gesture  towards Wildlife Conservation by adoption  of (15) Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for  consecutive 9th year.      

 R. Sobha,, Prl. Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF)  & Chief Wildlife Warden, T.S. Hyderabad bid a farewell to the beloved Chimpanzee (Suzi) wherein a memorial  was organized at the Chimpanzee enclosure and all the zoo staff paid rich floral  tributes to beloved Suji.

