SC Employees will get Dalit Bandhu: KCR says Rahul Bajja to work at CMO

After launching Dalit Bandhu at Huzurabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said that the employees will also get this scheme. He announced to give Rs 2000 cr advance amount and to implement the scheme in a phased manner in the state.

The Chief Minister said that SC Welfare secretary Rahul Bojja will work at CMO office and to head the scheme.

Huzurabad will become a laboratory for this great scheme to be implemented to empower the Dalit families. He said that all Dalit Families including the employees, he announced amid applause by the gathering at Shalapalli in Huzurabad segment. There is no doubt that the Dalits will get benefits from the scheme he said and hit out at the opposition parties for misinformation campaign. He asked why the BJP and the congress which ruled the country failed to get such schemes to empower Dalits.

Why Dalits have so far been lagging behind and a neglected lot by the successive governments. Why not we as the committed government should not come up with a scheme to directly benefit the deprived class in our state, he asked.

This program will go ahead like a movement at world level as the states to adopt the same he felt. Dalits can get the funds and permissions with ease of norms to do businesses like petrol bunks, fertilizers, medical shops, and programs at government level.

The government has already announced Rs 500 cr for the segment and now KCR announced Rs 2000 cr more for Dalit Bandhu scheme.