SC requests Krishna Ella to supply more COVID vaccine doses to State

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella to supply more COVID vaccine does to the State.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, today held a meeting with Dr. Krishna Ella at BRKR Bhavan here.

Chief Secretary informed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to vaccinate the entire population against Covid-19 free of cost. Chief Secretary requested the CMD to ensure to supply maximum doses and give priority to Telangana to administer vaccination program to all the people in the State. Bharat Biotech has responded positively to provide maximum vaccine to Telangana State.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industry and Dr. Sai Prasad, Director Bharat Biotech also participated in the meeting.