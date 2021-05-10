22.8 C
SCR officials meet Vinod Kumar for corona injections to staff

The SCR officials today appealed to the state government to provide more corona treatemnts and health services to its employees in Telangana .
The SCR officials called on state planning commission deputy chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar at the ministers’ quarters residence. SCR chief Abhay Kumar Gupta and Secunderabad railway hospital superintendent Ravindra Sharma have discussed with Vinod Kumar on tackling the corona cases which are on rise and decline. 
They urged that the government provide immediate and timely corona treatment to the SCR workers and staff who are moving in the midst of the people.
They reportedly urged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instruct the officials to provide corona treatment of injections to railway staff in Telangana. 
On this Vinod Kumar assured to take the matter to the notice of the chief minister. He said that the railway staff and workers in Telangana will get corona treatment and injections.

