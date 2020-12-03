SCR registers best freight loading in November in this Financial Year

For the 3rd Consecutive month, Freight Loading of South Central Railway (SCR) has surpassed the freight loading of the corresponding month in the previous year, registering the highest loading for 2020-21 in November 2020. The Zone has recorded freight loading of 9.3 MTs during the month of November 2020 compared to the loading of 8.9 MT recorded during November 2019. Inspite of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zone continues to show positive momentum in the freight loading due to the relentless efforts of Team SCR under the guidance and leadership of Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway .

The diversification of the freight basket also continues with the growth in other commodities loading more than making up marginal reduction in Coal loading. The sustained focus o­n agricultural commodities loading has led to Foodgrains and Fertiliser loading growing by 25% (0.64 MT) and 44% (0.62 MT) respectively in November 2020 over last year. With continuous monitoring and follow up by the team SCR,Cement and Containers loading have also seen an upswing. Containers Loading registered to the tune of 0.152 Million Tonnes in November 2020 which is 67% higher when compared with corresponding period of the previous year, while Cement Loading registered 2.84 MTs which is 50 % more than the previous year loading in the same month (1.9 MTs).

Several freight concessions and policy initiatives introduced by Railways especially in terms of both Tariff and Non-Tariff initiatives for commodities across the spectrum have positively contributed towards the improvement in growth of freight loading. Simultaneously, the setting-up of Business Development Units at Zonal and Divisional level has helped in making in-roads into stream of traffic as well as new destinations for the existing commodities.

The movement of freight trains has also been given due importance and regularly monitored at all levels. The average speed of freight trains in the month of November was around 50 Kmph, which is an improvement of 85% when compared to 27 Kmph registered in the same month last year.

Gajanan Mallya, has taken special interest and monitored the zonal freight loading and conducted regular review meetings with all the departments to have well coordination to maintain the growth in the freight segment. He expressed his satisfaction o­n the best loading figures registered by the Zone during the month of November and advised railway officials and staff to maintain the same tempo for the rest of the financial year.