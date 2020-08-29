SCR sets record of completing 6.76 km track renewal in single day

In a tremendous display of coordination, planning & effective staff deployment, South Central Railway’s (SCR) Secunderabad Division completes a record Rail Renewal (Through Rail Renewal) of 6.76 track km in a single day. This is the highest Rail Renewal (TRR) achieved by any Division across Indian Railways in a single day.

Secunderabad Division with its excellent planning and coordination on August 24 & 27 has completed track renewal (TRR) of 13.25 Kms of track (i.e 6.50 Km & 6.75 Km of track on August 24 & 27 simultaneously). Effectively utilising the reduced flow of traffic, the Division has completed a record TRR (Through Rail Renewal) of 6.76 Track km renewal in a single day The work has been carried duly utilising the less traffic conditions and ensuring 100% safety . 25% of the work has been executed by using departmental labour.

Every year Secunderabad division renews about 130-150 Kms of rails. Rails are renewed once they complete the targeted GMT (800 million tonnes for 60 Kg rails and 550 million tonnes for 52 Kg rails). The process of rail renewal (TRR), is done duly taking line block and old rails are replaced with new rails along with fittings.

Perfect coordination among all branches, immaculate planning and effective staff deployment was done to carryout the work in five separate locations of the Division simultaneously, which has given this record output . Five simultaneous locations are Mahbubabad, Tandoor, Bellampalli, Bibinagar and Madhira.

The Good work done by the Division has received appreciation from Ministry’s office. Gajanan Mallya, General Manger, SCR complimented and appreciated the officers and staff Secunderabad Division for their tremendous work done and advised the division to continue the same efforts and hard work which will bring grandeur for the Railways.